Diddy's Exes Share Touching Messages for Kim Porter

Kim Porter is receiving touching tributes from some of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ other exes.

On Sunday, Misa Hylton-Brim, who has a 24-year-old son with the rapper, got on Instagram to send a very special message to Porter following her death on Nov. 15.

“Kim Kim Kim,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the model. “For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family.”

“Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all,” she continued. “We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we shared an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life.”

Sarah Chapman, who shares a 12-year-old daughter named Chance with Combs, also shared a post commemorating Porter’s life.

“A mother’s love...nothing like it,” she captioned a photo of the late model with her four children. “Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words.”

And although Cassie and the hip-hop mogul only recently parted ways, she has also shared some kind words for Porter.

“There are no words,” she wrote alongside a beautiful black-and-white image of Porter. “An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too.”

As we previously reported, Porter's body was discovered in her Toluca Lake, California, home last Thursday. Emergency responders and the LAPD found no signs of foul play.



ET learned that an autopsy was conducted on Nov. 16 but further investigation is required to determine the cause of death.



On Sunday, Diddy, who has shared a number of posts honoring Porter, hosted a gathering for friends and family to come and celebrate her life. He shared video of decorations from the gathering that included framed photos of the model, as well as dozens of candles.

