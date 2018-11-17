Sean "Diddy" Combs is leaning on his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, after Kim Porter's sudden death.

The 49-year-old mogul was spotted out with Cassie in Los Angeles on Friday, a month after ET learned of their breakup. Porter, who dated Diddy on and off for several decades and shared three kids with him, was found dead just one day earlier, on Thursday.

Photos obtained by E! News show Diddy looking solemn, as he stepped out in a black hoodie and red basketball shorts. Cassie, meanwhile, was dressed casually in a black sweatshirt and black leggings. "Cassie reached out to Diddy, sending him a text message checking up on him and expressing her condolences," a source told the outlet.

The Los Angeles County Coroner, meanwhile, has ordered an "additional investigation" into Porter's death, ET confirms. The office listed her cause of death as "deferred." A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET on Thursday that no foul play was suspected.

On Friday, a source told ET that Diddy and Porter were "very close" and that he's in "complete shock" over her tragic death.

"They went through some tough times but truly came out on top," the source said. "Sean constantly raved about what an amazing mother she was to their children."

"Sean is truly devastated and is desperately trying to come to terms with how he will move forward without Kim," the source added. "He is truly in shock. Their closest friends are being the best support they can be at this moment and surrounding him with love."

Diddy gushed about Porter in a 2006 interview with ET. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diddy Gushes Over 'Partner for Life' Kim Porter in 2006 Interview (Exclusive)

Diddy in 'Complete Shock' Over Death of Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter, Source Says

Kevin Hart, 50 Cent and More Stars Mourn Kim Porter

Related Gallery