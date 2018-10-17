Sean 'Diddy' Combs Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Cassie

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a single man once more.

A source tells ET that he and longtime girlfriend Cassie have broken up and that the music mogul is currently not dating anyone.

The two, who first met in the early 2000s after Cassie was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records label, went public with their relationship in 2012. They were initially romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

Diddy, 48, is a dad to six kids: 27-year-old Quincy Brown, 24-year-old son Justin, 20-year-old son Christian, 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and 11-year-old daughter Chance.

In a January radio interview with The Breakfast Club, Diddy said he was open to having kids with Cassie, 32.

“Without a doubt, I love children,” the 48-year-old said. “I could go to eight without a problem. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want.”

“I would only have it with my girl, of course,” he added.

