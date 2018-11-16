Sean "Diddy" Combs will always have a special place in his heart for Kim Porter.

The rapper and the model, who unexpectedly died on Thursday, started dating in 2004 and were on and off for 13 years. Back in 2006, ET spoke with Diddy about how his song, "Partners for Life," was something that he could identify with because of his relationship with his then-girlfriend.

"That's the song that Jamie Foxx is on, it's called 'Partners for Life' with Pharrell, and it just really talks more about a friendship, about being somebody's partner for life, somebody's friend for life," the artist explained. "A lot of times you just see, you know, everybody just getting married to get married, and getting divorced two years later, and they're not really partners. They're not really friends. And you know my friendship with my girlfriend is something I take pride in."

Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP

Porter's death was confirmed on Thursday. A Los Angeles Public Information Officer told ET that North Hollywood police officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence. Additionally, a spokesperson for LAPD informed ET that no foul play is suspected at this time, adding that the cause of death is still undetermined pending a coroner investigation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a source told ET that Diddy is still in "complete shock" over the tragic news. The former couple was "very close" and shares three children together, 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila.

"They went through some tough times but truly came out on top," the source said. "Sean constantly raved about what an amazing mother she was to their children."

"Sean is truly devastated and is desperately trying to come to terms with how he will move forward without Kim," the source added. "He is truly in shock. Their closest friends are being the best support they can be at this moment and surrounding him with love."

For more on Porter's unexpected death, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diddy in 'Complete Shock' Over Death of Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter, Source Says

Kevin Hart, 50 Cent and More Stars Mourn Kim Porter

Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Kim Porter, Dead at 47

Related Gallery