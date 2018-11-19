Kim Porter's Loved Ones, Including Ex Diddy, Honor Her at Gathering

Friends and family are bidding farewell to Kim Porter.

On Sunday, those closest to the late model congregated for an intimate gathering celebrating her life following her untimely death last week. The event was hosted by her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is also the father of three of her children.

Diddy took footage of the photos that were on display at the event, including several of himself and his ex. The entire event was decorated with lit candles as well.

Before and since the event, Porter’s loved ones have posted tributes to her life and legacy.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” Diddy captioned an old video of them together when they were a couple. ”I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

Diddy has since shared a number of other posts honoring Porter, including a video of her happily dancing at a party.

Two days after her death, the hip-hop mogul and his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, parted ways, ET learned. Nevertheless, she also took the time to honor Porter with a touching Instagram post.

“There are no words,” she wrote alongside a stunning black-and-white photo of Porter. “An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too.”

Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons' ex-wife and close friend of Porter's, posted several old photos of the model on Sunday along with a heartfelt message explaining how she discovered the news.

“At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back,” she wrote. “I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you.❤️ This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid a** joke.”

“They said you were in your room sleeping,” she added. “Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your a** outside!’ But soon as I arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, ‘ok, I will just go and get Kim.’ But I see that I cannot. This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many.”

Porter's eldest son, Quincy Taylor Brown, also shared a photo of himself with his mother and his twin half-sisters Jessie and Delilah Combs.

"I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in," he captioned the post. "I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me."

Porter’s body was discovered in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Nov. 15. According to TMZ, she had been battling pneumonia for weeks.



ET learned that upon investigating the scene, the LAPD found no evidence of foul play. Her autopsy was conducted on Nov. 16 but the cause of death has been deferred pending additional investigation. Her body has been released to the mortuary.



