Sean "Diddy" Combs is heartbroken over the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

The model died this past Thursday at the age of 47, and the rapper shared an Instagram video on Sunday of himself cradling her while she was pregnant. Porter and Diddy dated on and off for 13 years, and shared three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20.

"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," he wrote. "But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH**!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

On Friday, a source told ET that 49-year-old Diddy was in complete shock over Porter's death, and that the two were still "very close."

"Sean is truly devastated and is desperately trying to come to terms with how he will move forward without Kim," the source said. "He is truly in shock. Their closest friends are being the best support they can be at this moment and surrounding him with love."

As previously reported, a Los Angeles Public Information Officer confirmed to ET that North Hollywood police officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence on Thursday. Additionally, a spokesperson for LAPD told ET that no foul play was suspected at the time, adding that the cause of death is still undetermined pending a coroner investigation.

The Los Angeles County Coroner, meanwhile, has ordered an "additional investigation" into Porter's death. The office listed her cause of death as "deferred."

When ET spoke to Diddy in 2006, he even said he hoped he and Porter would be buried "side by side" one day. Watch below:

