Diddy Pays Tribute to 'Angel' Kim Porter Ahead of Her Funeral

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting ready to say goodbye.

The music mogul took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to his ex, Kim Porter, ahead of her funeral. Porter, who dated Diddy on and off for years, and shared three kids with him, died on Nov. 15. She was 47.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy wrote alongside a stunning photograph of his model ex-girlfriend, who was wearing a white fur vest and tiara. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorterpic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

Photos obtained by TMZ on Friday show Diddy somberly walking into a funeral home in Columbus, Georgia, for a private viewing before Porter is laid to rest. That afternoon, he shared a powerful video message on Twitter, which he captioned, "This is a prayer I said like a year ago. God help us. Love to all."

“God, I wanna thank you for waking me up this morning,” he said in the clip. “I wanna send this prayer out to everybody that can hear me. I’ve been through some dark times, and there’s a lot of people out there that are in that darkness today or in that lost place today or in that place where you feel stuck, where you don’t know where to begin for the change, where you don’t know what to do next. It feels like you’re spinning around in circles and circles and circles. That happens to all of us.”

“That means you have to get closer to Him. That means you have to say His name. That means you have to ask Him for help. God help me. God help me. God help me. God bless us all today. Bless everybody that’s in darkness, everybody that’s lost, everybody that’s trying to find a way out of no way," he continued. "Show them the way, show them the light. You are the light. Be still. I’m not your preacher. I’m just your brother. Just sending you love and praying for everybody that can hear me and the sound of my voice, and let’s lift each other up. Make sure today you lift somebody up. God bless.”

This is I prayer I said like a year ago. God help us. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/SXUupSCQto — Diddy (@Diddy) November 23, 2018

As ET previously reported, Porter's body was discovered in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Nov. 15. Emergency responders and the LAPD found no signs of foul play. ET learned that an autopsy was conducted, but further investigation is required to determine the cause of death.

A source told ET earlier this month that Porter and Diddy were "very close" and that he was in "complete shock" over her tragic death.

"They went through some tough times but truly came out on top," the source said. "Sean constantly raved about what an amazing mother she was to their children."

"Sean is truly devastated and is desperately trying to come to terms with how he will move forward without Kim," the source added. "He is truly in shock. Their closest friends are being the best support they can be at this moment and surrounding him with love."

