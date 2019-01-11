Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been arrested.

The 90 Day Fiance star was arrested for domestic battery in the early hours of Friday morning, ET confirms. Her arrest comes after an alleged fight with her fiance, Colt Johnson. She's being held on $3,000 bond.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates documented the alleged incident on social media, including photos Larissa posted of her bloodied and lacerated face, which she claims was a result of Johnson. In an apparent text exchange with Yates, Larissa claims that her and Colt's fight started after she discovered him buying pornography. She also accuses him of being a pedophile. ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

Larissa also claims she scratched Colt in retaliation, and in a photo Yates shared to Instagram, Colt is seen showing off his bloodied mouth. Larissa, meanwhile, told fans on social media that she had gone to a friend's house, and shared a photo of herself receiving medical treatment before her arrest.

Colt and Larissa's relationship is being documented on season six of 90 Day Fiance on TLC. The pair met on an online dating website. He proposed after a total of 11 days together, after which she moved to Las Vegas to be with him.

