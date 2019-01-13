Reality TV star Ashley Martson is recovering in the hospital after being discovered unconscious in her home.



On Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star posted a image of herself passed out in a hospital with wires and IVs attached to her. As devoted fans know, she is has lupus, an autoimmune disease that often causes severe fatigue, rashes and more.



“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she captioned the photo. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids.”



Martson ended her post with a respectful request for Instagram users to abstain from hurtful comments as she works to improve her health.



“I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped,” she added. “Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers. ... Please keep negative comments off this post. I’m already scared and I don’t need to be kicked while I’m already down.”

Prior to the hospital photo, someone on the 31-year-old’s team posted a brief message on her Instagram Story asking for fans to show their support.



“Please send prayers and positive vibes to Ashley,” it reads. “Had [sic] battle with lupus has put her into kidney failure. She is in the ICU and is finally responsive. Prayers for her children as well. Thank you!”

On the hit TLC show, she balances being courted by now-husband Jay Smith and being a mother to two children from a previous relationship.



This troubling incident isn’t the first time Martson has been open with her followers about her battle with lupus. In November, she posted a photo of herself in the hospital and explained that she often looked unhappy throughout season six because she was dealing with a bad reaction to medication.

Then Martson was hospitalized on Christmas Eve to treat issues that arose from her lupus. And to add insult to injury, fans discovered on the Dec. 23 episode of the show that her husband was talking to girls on Tinder the day after their marriage.



“I’m going to be tied down forever. I can’t do nothing,” Smith said on the show. “I don’t think anyone is 100 percent ready to get married unless they’re, like, 50.”



Martson responded with disgust while also admitting that the red flags were evident early on.



“After everything that I’ve done for him and this is how he treats me. I don’t even know how you can go to bed at night,” she stated. “The signs were there and I just ignored them.”



