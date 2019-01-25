News

'90 Day Fiance' Star Ashley Martson Says She'll Undergo Surgery Following Acute Kidney Failure

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
'90 Day Fiance'
Ashley Martson is focusing on her health. 

The90 Day Fiancestar took to Instagram on Friday morning to reveal that she is scheduled to have surgery following her acute kidney failure as a result of her lupus. The news comes two weeks after she shared she was hospitalized and on dialysis for her symptoms. 

"I will be undergoing surgery and will be down at least a month," Martson told her followers on Friday, alongside a photo of a sign reading "out of service for repairs," adding that she "will no longer be doing any new promos, endorsements, cameos, or any PR" starting Feb. 8. 

"Fans, all I ask for is prayers. I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash," she continued. "I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much ❤️ #90dayfiance #tlc #healthcomesfirst." 

Martson was hospitalized over Christmas with complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease which causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body. On Jan. 13, she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed, vowing that she wouldn't let the disease "beat me." 

"I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids,” Martson said. “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers."

Days after the post, an update on the reality star's condition was posted to her Instagram. “Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen. This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today," the update read. "Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves.”

Martson appeared on season six of TLC's 90 Day Fiance with her husband, Jay Smith. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that she had filed for divorce from Smith after eight months of marriage earlier this month. However, according to E! News, she has since withdrawn her paperwork. 

