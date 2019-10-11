Aubrey O'Day has a brilliant new idea for TLC.

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the 35-year-old Danity Kane singer at Marriage Boot Camp's 100th Episode Celebration on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where she pitched a celebrity version of TLC's hit show, 90 Day Fiance. 90 Day Fiance follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa (available to foreign fiances of American citizens) and therefore have 90 days to decide to marry each other before the visas of the foreign half of the couples expire.

O'Day said she would 100 percent star in a celebrity version of the show because, so far, she's been unlucky in love.

"So now, I've been on a couple dates from [dating app] Hinge, they were so scary -- I could be here all night telling you about my experiences -- I could write a book one day and I probably will," she shares. "Nowadays I just literally watch 90 Day Fiance and I am really just thinking about getting myself a nice little Moroccan man, you know what I'm saying? If all the men can go to Colombia and get themselves a honey, why can't I?"

"TLC, please do a celeb edition of 90 Day Fiance, I would do it in a heartbeat," she continues. "I really believe you can find sincere love in situations like that."

O'Day has been on multiple reality shows -- including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars seasons five and 13 -- but her breakout happened when she starred in Making the Band season 3 and was chosen to be a member of Diddy's girl group, Danity Kane. O'Day teased that the group will probably be dropping a single called "New Kings" soon, and revealed that she's also been pitching MTV to reboot Making the Band with the original cast members instead of Diddy's plan to remake the show with all-new talent that he announced in July. She later shared the advice she would tell herself if she could go back to her first day of auditions for the 2005 show.

"Umm, child, I would say, don't be so offended by Diddy and listen to him more because there were keys of success that he taught me that I fought for a little too long," she says. "Enjoy life, it's not too serious, everyone is going to post your stretch marks and your t*t coming out. If you get a few undie shots on the internet, calm down, even Julia Roberts probably has them and be careful about dating men with the last name Trump."

O'Day is referring to President Donald Trump's 41-year-old son, Donald Trump Jr., whom she's publicly alleged she had an affair with in 2011 when he was still married to his now ex-wife, Vanessa. O'Day made headlines when she referred to him as her "soulmate" on MTV's Ex on the Beach in July, and she tells ET that she still thinks of him as her soulmate today.

"So, I believe that you can have many soulmates in life, they are not just people that you are physically intimate with, they are people that you can be family with or best friends with, and it's people that share and connect with your soul at a certain time and place in your life," she explains. "I used to think that it was just a cute word that I threw around but now as I've gotten older, I find very few people that I actually want to connect souls with, and they're not on Hinge."

As for her much-talked-about look these days, O'Day acknowledged that many have called her "a plastic surgery nightmare." However, she explained that most of her dramatic looks are actually thanks to more temporary changes.

"You know what is it, like, I'll put all those Snapchat filters and wigs and everybody loses their minds," she notes. "Like, let's join the new age now and understand what a filter is and does to a face. Take a deep breath."

But O'Day doesn't mind the haters, and explained the real reason why she sometimes makes her Instagram private.

"Oh I'm just, it's a little thing called honey trapping -- whenever you are in a scandal, you put your Instagram on private and you can trap, like, 20,000 followers a day," she shares. "Thank you for making my Instagram numbers go up, I love you, hating a** b**ches."

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

For a look back at O'Day's time on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex, Jersey Shore star Pauly D., watch the video below:

