Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals He's Bringing Back 'Making the Band' on MTV

Sean "Diddy" Combs has big news for fans of Making the Band!



On Monday, the media mogul hopped on Twitter, where he announced that he’ll once again be partnering with MTV to bring the beloved show back on the air. Combs broke the news with a clip showcasing him walking through his home and heading outside.



“Myself and MTV, we created something special,” he reminisces in the clip. “We empowered young talent from all over the world. You know, no matter what hood they was from, no matter what background they was from, everybody got a chance. IF they could sing, if they could rap, if they could dance, they could show their talent.”

I’ve made my decision... #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

"You can’t recreate happiness… No sleeping in the trophy room," he says. "You have to be ready to do new things and change the game. And so I’ve been thinking over the last week, when I was riding horses and I was hiking, and I was like, 'What would I really love to do, man? What would really inspire me right now? It’s bringing Making the Band back. Making the Band 2020. I really wanna do this! I really think that I would have a good time.' And I really think, no I know that I’m gonna build the biggest band in the world! So it’s official. Decision’s made. Making the Band 2020 is back."

This announcement comes a week after Combs revealed in another video that MTV had approached him with the proposition, to which he expressed mixed feelings and asked fans and followers to weigh in -- and apparently they convinced him it was worth a shot.

The reality TV show, which ran from 2001-2009, first on ABC and then on MTV, showed the creation of acts like O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane and Day26. In every season, Combs oversaw the entire process and made final decisions on who would be in the group.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean 'Diddy' Combs to his rightful home at MTV," Nina L. Diaz, MTV's President of Entertainment, said in a statement on Monday. "'Making the Band' was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor - fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet."



As Combs later explains in his post, people who want to get an audition to be on the show should use the hashtag, #MTBCasting when posting their demos.

