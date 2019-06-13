Cassie Ventura is going to be a mom!

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the happy news that she and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, are expecting a baby girl together. The announcement comes nearly eight months after Cassie split from her longtime love, Diddy. The pair were romantically linked as far back as 2007, and, just two months after a source told ET they broke up, Cassie and Alex went public with their relationship.

"Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗," Cassie captioned snaps of herself and Alex, a bull rider and personal trainer, in a car together. "Love You Always & Forever"

Alex also posted about his father-to-be status, sharing a lengthy letter to his daughter alongside a shot of himself kissing Cassie's cheek while leaning on a car.

"I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable," he wrote. "I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love."

"I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated," Alex continued. "I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off."

"I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl," he concluded. "I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be."

In January 2018, prior to Cassie and Diddy's breakup, the 49-year-old rapper told The Breakfast Club that he would like children with Cassie. While Diddy has six children from previous relationships -- Quincy, 28, Christian, 21, Justin, 25, Chance, 13, D'Lila, 12, and Jessie, 12 -- he and Cassie do not share any kids.

"Without a doubt, I love children," he said of growing his family. "I could go to eight without a problem. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want."

"I would only have it with my girl, of course," Diddy added, referencing Cassie.

Following the former couple's split, a source told ET in January that Diddy felt betrayed by Cassie after finding out that she allegedly cheated on him with Alex, whom Diddy actually hired for her as a personal trainer, as well as paid for. However, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news, sources connected to Cassie and Fine insist the two didn't start dating until after she broke up with Diddy.

Despite their breakup, Cassie was there for Diddy in November when his ex, Kim Porter -- whom he dated on and off for several decades and shared three of his children with -- died suddenly.

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

