Pauly D is opening up about his love life!

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the 38-year-old Jersey Shore star at the premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week. Pauly D spilled all the tea about if his current relationship with ex Aubrey O'Day, with whom he appears with on Marriage Boot Camp, after their breakup last summer.

As for whether he'd ever get back together with the 34-year-old Danity Kane singer, Pauly D candidly confessed, "I don't think so."

"Great girl, but we just didn't work out," he added. "And that happens. Just some people aren't right for each other."

Even though the relationship didn't work out, the DJ doesn't regret airing out their dirty laundry on Marriage Boot Camp.

"I'm really not afraid to put anything on TV. I knew I could before, from Jersey Shore, but now doing these, I put a relationship for the first time ever doing that, so it's cool. Makes you stronger," he said. "...I like to document my life and you guys can live it with us. I mean, you kind of grew up with me anyway. So, now seeing me in a relationship, seeing me back on Jersey Shore, single, it's kind of dope."

Since calling it quits with Aubrey last July, Pauly D, whose full name is Paul DelVecchio Jr., isn't looking to settle down. "I'm single AF," he quipped. "I'm looking for a good time right now. That's it, that's it."

Aubrey O'Day and Pauly D arrive at the Metropolitan Fashion Week 2016 - La Vie En Bleu - Signature Event Benefiting Autism Speaks on Sept. 29, 2016 in Burbank, California. Getty Images

While fans wait for Marriage Boot Camp to premiere Sept. 7 on We TV, they can catch Pauly D on season two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. There's certainly drama on both series, but the reality star revealed that his personal drama is limited to Boot Camp.

"Different levels of drama, but you know what? On the Jersey Shore, the drama wasn't mine. On [Marriage Boot Camp], the drama's sort of mine, you know? So, I guess the more drama for me is on We TV," he noted. "Ronnie [Magro] has a lot of drama. He has a lot of relationship drama on Jersey Shore. So, that pans out. I got my popcorn, I'm watching the movie."

One girl definitely has Pauly D's heart -- his 5-year-old daughter Amabella, whom he shares with Amanda Markert. Though she's yet to make her reality show debut, the DJ wouldn't rule out a season three appearance from his little girl!

"It's great. Having a little mini-me running around is amazing," he gushed. "I'm already teaching her how to DJ."

