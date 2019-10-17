David and Annie Toborowsky's marriage is a true 90 Day Fiance success story.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the fan favorites at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday about how they've made their marriage work following an unconventional start, and after TLC cameras captured a few serious issues in their relationship. Annie and David, who have a 21-year age difference, first met through a mutual friend in Thailand and appeared on 90 Day Fiance season five, and then again on season three of Happily Ever After?.

"The advice that we always give everybody is, my life is like 50 First Dates the movie, not because of my age -- I'm 51 -- because every day, I have to make her fall in love with me again," David says. "And I couldn't ask for a better partner in this world."

"And to me, I'm very easygoing, and just him giving me a cup of coffee in the morning, I'm falling in love with him," Annie jokes.

David and Annie agree that the secret to making their marriage work is sticking together no matter what and not letting a third party get in between them. The two are celebrating two years of marriage on Nov. 1., and have advice for other 90 Day Fiance couples.

"It's great to share your story, stick together," David says. "And if it's meant to be -- your relationship -- make it work, and if not ...."

"If you already love each other I think, the relationship is not easy," Annie adds. "But you'll get through it together."

David says the two are now "in a lot better place" since cameras captured the ups and downs of their relationship, including their financial struggles.

"I was not in a good place in 2013 and Annie obviously is just the best thing in my life, the best decision, and together we feel like we can take on the world," David says. "And we're traveling and cooking for people, doing a lot. We're in a lot better shape. It's not like we're wealthy in any stretch of the imagination, but we're doing a lot of different things for revenue, whether it's working in catering, whether it's doing parties, I'm still teaching online and working for a company that has overseas interests, so we've been doing so many things."

Meanwhile, Annie notes of being in a healthier place, "It's not because we've won the lottery, it's because we love each other and I appreciate him every day."

The couple now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Annie says they're not looking to have kids together anytime soon since they're happy where they are now. And when it comes to the haters, she is definitely not concerned.

"The haters mean nothing to me," Annie says. "I just say, 'Well, good luck, you don't know me, so ... thanks for watching the show.'"

David is similarly unbothered.

"It's all right. People are going to hate, and here's a reason to hate," he acknowledges. "If we can share our story and help one person in their life and their life is better, then all the haters do not matter to us."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, with the season finale airing on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated new season of 90 Day Fiance returns on Nov. 3. David and Annie also appear on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which shows their hilarious comments on current 90 Day Fiance couples going through their own relationship drama.

