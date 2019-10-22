It looks like this is one love story that doesn't have a happy ending.

Laura and Aladin Jallali, two stars of the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, have gone their separate ways.

The pair were featured on the docu-series -- a spin-off of the hit show 90 Day Fiance, which follows Americans as they travel overseas in the name of love in another country -- and opened up about their multitude of problems during the show's tell all reunion special on Tuesday.

The episode, which was reportedly filmed six weeks after the pair tied the knot in Qatar, included both Laura, 51, and Aladin, 29, airing their grievances and revealing that they've been fighting, non-stop, for some time.

According to Aladin, his estranged wife had been disrespectful to him, while Laura claimed that Aladin's sudden ambivalence toward their marriage was related to her pension money running out.

Despite this, the pair -- who first met over social media and sparked an online romance before Laura flew out to meet Aladin in Qatar -- agreed that they'd consider marriage counseling to work out their issues.

Laura tearfully claimed, "I want to fight for my marriage. I love Aladin and I thought he truly loved me."

Although, in the time since the "Tell All" special was shot, it seems that the pair weren't able to work out their issues. Laura revealed in a video she shared to Instagram on Monday.

"Let's be honest, OK, I lost my marriage due to this show, but what I've lost in a husband, I've made in so many amazing friends," Laura shared. "So, I lost something but I have gained a lot, and I so much appreciate your support."

Meanwhile, Aladin confirmed the news as well in an Instagram story post, where he answered a question from a fan who asked if he and Laura were still together.

"No. Definitely not. But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men," Aladin wrote. When another fan asked if he's single, Aladin wrote, "Single but not ready to mingle."

