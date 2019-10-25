Things aren't looking good for Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks ahead of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season finale airing Sunday on TLC.

In this exclusive clip, Darcey and her British boyfriend are video chatting and it's clear the two aren't seeing eye to eye over their long-distance relationship. Throughout season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- which follows men and women who have an existing relationship with a person online who lives in a different country, and are now meeting for the first time in person -- the couple hasn't been on the same page when it comes to how serious they are with one another. While Darcey is definitely looking for commitment after communicating with Tom online for four years, he's been much more hesitant.

In the clip, Tom says he's been busy and bluntly says that their long-distance relationship hasn't been going well. Darcey then quickly calls him out.

"Maybe I'm in a different mindset," she says. "I mean, if you love somebody, you'll do whatever it takes to be with that one person. I mean, I would like to have more time with you, more communication. I feel like you don't."

Meanwhile, Tom says Darcey hasn't been "respecting" his time.

"I feel when I say to you, 'I'm in a business meeting, I'll call you later,' and I get 1500 text messages, that's not you respecting me," he says. "You ring me at 4 o'clock in the morning then send me 50 messages saying, 'What are you doing?' Are you that girl? You can't ring people at 5 a.m."

"There's so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can't give you this love and time that you want," he continues.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' season finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Darcey at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, earlier this month, where she talked about the future of her and Tom's relationship.

"You know what, it's to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see," Darcey said when asked if they're still together. "But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I'm grateful. I'm grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It's a positive thing on my end, so, we'll see what happens."

"I'm always Darcey, and Darcey's Darcey," she added about being 100 percent herself on the show. "I've heard it before. I'll hear it again. Tom's gonna, like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I'm deserving of it. And I'm not here to be made for a fool, so we'll see what happens."

ET also spoke to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Tim Malcolm, who teased an explosive Couples Tell All special, which also airs on Sunday following the season finale. Part two of the Couples Tell All special airs on Monday night.

"The tell-all is coming soon and you do not want to miss it ... it is really freaking good," Tim told ET. "I can't say anything but I will say that it won't surprise me if it's the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful."

"It is crazy," he added. "It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you're gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects."

