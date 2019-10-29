90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Jeniffer Tarazona and Tim Malcolm are unbothered by all the internet chatter.

Part two of the hit TLC show's Couples Tell All special aired on Monday, and Jeniffer and Tim bluntly addressed online speculation about Tim's gender and sexuality. Jeniffer herself asked him the question during the show, due to the fact that he was holding off on having sex with her. ET spoke to Tim earlier this month, and he said that he wasn't gay and not transgender.

During the tell-all, Jeniffer laughed about the speculation and said she knew Tim wasn't gay. She also addressed her calling him a "p***y" repeatedly on the show. Jeniffer said it was a joke between them, and that he actually liked it. When some cast members bristled at her statement, Angela Deem's boyfriend, Michael, backed her up, noting that all couples have their own way of speaking to each other.

Jeniffer did note that despite Tim being "delicate" and not her usual type, she appreciated that he was so respectful of her. When the two were bluntly asked whether they have had sex or not, Tim said that they have not. The two are still together, and Tim said he is planning to bring Jeniffer to the United States for a visit.

Jeniffer thought that Tim doing an eye mask on the plane was cute, and likes that he wants to look good. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/oPv9f5siqk — TLC Network (@TLC) October 28, 2019

When ET spoke with Tim, he explained that sex was not as important to him as it once was.

"I'm almost 40 years old. I want to be in love," he said. "I know sex is an important part of love, but it's not everything like it used to be. My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don't want to be divorced. I've waited this long to get married. I've never been married. I think that's just strange that society just thinks if a man says no, then he's gay. If a woman says no, it's fine. But it's like the double standard that society has. I kind of laugh about it. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me."

He also shut down speculation that he was transgender.

"The episode that just aired, you saw me get into a hot tub with Jeniffer, and I saw online that people were literally screenshotting it and looking for scars that I had my 'breasts' removed," he said. "It comes with the territory. You're going to get people that just have to come up with these outlandish ideas."

"I'm not transgender," he continued. "I think it's cool for the people that want to do that if that's what you want to do with your life, but that's not me."

ET also spoke with beloved 90 Day Fiance couple David and Annie Toborowsky earlier this month, and they shared how they beat the odds to become a true 90 Day Fiance success story. Watch the video below for more:

