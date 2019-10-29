During part two of TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all special, Caesar Mack finally got to video chat with the mysterious Maria.

Throughout season 3 of the hit TLC show, Caesar -- a 46-year-old nail technician from North Carolina -- has been communicating online with a Ukrainian woman named Maria and sending thousands of dollars to her without ever having met her face to face. While his friends and co-workers were convinced Caesar was being catfished since they had never even Skyped together, during the season finale, 28-year-old Maria was finally revealed. Maria admitted she wasn't physically attracted to Caesar during an on-camera interview with TLC, and also said she had been chatting with other men besides Caesar.

During Monday night's Couples Tell All special, Caesar's fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars repeatedly told him that he deserves better than the way Maria has been treating him, bringing up the fact that she canceled all three times they were supposed to meet in person. When Caesar and Maria were finally brought together through the video chat, Caesar bluntly asked Maria if she was seeing someone else and she denied it, calling her previous comments to TLC a "joke." She also disputed Caesar's claim that he has sent her $40,000 over the course of five years, claiming the amount was more like $5,000.

Maria did say she considered Caesar her "boyfriend" for two years, but now wanted him to "move on." When asked if she loves him, she said that she "did," stressing that it was in the past tense. Maria was clearly annoyed with Caesar during the tell-all, noting that everyone hated her online because of the show and that fans were all on his side.

Still, Caesar clearly had feelings for Maria, although she made it clear multiple times that she wanted him to move on.

"You're always, like, my first love, baby, you're my everything," Caesar said, fighting back tears.

Later, he finally said he needs to give her a break and that the two are "done," shedding tears backstage.

"I wanted to show her how bad I was fighting for her," he said of his intentions during the tell-all. "I don't know if she saw that.... I know whoever I'm with, I'll always have a place for her in my heart."

As for his future plans, Caesar said that he wanted to "walk around the world a bit and just get lost."

ET spoke to fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Tim Malcolm earlier this month, and he talked about the drama-packed Couples Tell-All special as well as speculation about his sexuality and gender identity. Watch the video below for more:

