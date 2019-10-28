When it comes to Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks' relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it's complicated.

In the season 3 finale of the hit TLC show that aired on Sunday night, Darcey's 39-year-old British beau brutally breaks up with her while they're video chatting, claiming that she's calling him too much.

"I feel when I say to you, 'I'm in a business meeting, I'll call you later,' and I get 1500 text messages, that's not you respecting me," he tells her. "You ring me at 4 o'clock in the morning then send me 50 messages saying, 'What are you doing?' Are you that girl? You can't ring people at 5 a.m."

After Tom tells 45-year-old Darcey that he can't give her the attention and love she needs and says he'd be happy for her if she finds someone who can, Darcey tearfully tells cameras she isn't willing to wait for Tom to want to be committed after she made the same mistake with her ex, 26-year-old personal trainer Jesse Meester.

Despite the breakup, during part one of the Couples Tell All special, the two appeared cozy on the couch together. When asked if he considered Darcy his girlfriend, Tom hesitated and simply said they were "together." But Darcey said she still considered him her boyfriend. Later, the two awkwardly video chat with Tom's sister, Emma, who says Darcey is more interested in getting engaged then actually getting to know Tom. She also says she thinks Tom is still not ready for a committed relationship, but gets "embroiled in a fantasy."

Another bombshell is that Tom has actually been engaged twice before, and that the women ended up leaving him. The news is clearly shocking to Darcey, although Tom is unfazed. Of course, Darcey has a past as well, when cameras previously followed her failed relationship with Meester. Part one of the Couples Tell All special ends with a preview of Meester crashing the special, and Darcey's fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars not taking kindly to his presence.

Meanwhile, Darcey says she's ready to face her ex.

"I felt like I always walked on eggshells around Jesse in the past and that's not me," she tells cameras. "I'm a strong woman. He wants to think he's going to take me down? Try it. Ain't gonna happen."

Part two of the Couples Tell All special airs Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

ET spoke to Darcey earlier this month before the season finale, and she hinted that she and Tom were no longer together.

"But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it," she said. "I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I'm grateful. I'm grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It's a positive thing in my end, so, we'll see what happens."

"I'm always Darcey, and Darcey's Darcey," she also noted about being 100% herself on the show. "I've heard it before. I'll hear it again. Tom's gonna like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I'm deserving of it. And I'm not here to be made for a fool, so we'll see what happens."

For more, watch the video below:

