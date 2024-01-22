The bad blood between 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim and Jamal over Veronica -- Tim's ex who Jamal is currently dating -- quickly escalated on Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. Jamal and Tim met up in Charlotte, North Carolina, when Jamal traveled from San Diego, California, to visit Veronica and they almost came to blows when Jamal questioned Tim raising Veronica's daughter, Chloe.

Tim has never approved of Veronica's relationship with Jamal, which she shockingly revealed during a tell-all special, due to the fact that Veronica and Jamal had an open relationship when they first started dating and Tim was protective of Veronica. Jamal is also 10 years younger than Veronica. But on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Jamal and Veronica shared that they've decided to make their relationship exclusive but were having issues due to being long-distance. On Monday's episode, it was clear Jamal still had issues with Veronica being so close to Tim, and Jamal's friends, Kazi and Mostafa -- who traveled from Virginia to meet Veronica -- also bluntly told her that her being best friends with her ex was "weird" and "a red flag." Veronica told cameras she understood where they were coming from and didn't expect people to understand her and Tim's close relationship.

"It would make my life so much easier if Tim and Jamal could just get along," she said.

Later, when Tim arrived to hang out with Veronica, Jamal and their mutual friends, it was clear Jamal was not open to being friendly with Tim. Jamal quickly called out Tim for not liking him and Tim argued that it shouldn't matter what his opinion is of him.

"Your relationship has nothing to do with me," he noted to cameras as Veronica reminded him that he did "attack" Jamal at the tell-all special. "I gave him my opinion but I'm not hunting him down to be like, 'Oh my god, ya'll can't be together.'"

When Tim noted that it was Jamal who was "coming in hot," Jamal said it was because Veronica told him all the negative things he had to say about their relationship which he felt was unfair to him. Tim said that time would tell if he could trust Jamal and if he sees that he treats Veronica and Chloe well. When Kazi argued that Tim didn't need to see how Jamal treated Chloe, both Veronica and Tim shut it down, noting that Chloe was Tim's daughter even if she wasn't biologically. Jamal then insulted Tim and said they all needed to stop pretending he was "father of the year."

"You want to sit here and act like you're parent of the year and you're not, dude," he said.

Tim told cameras that not much ruffled him but when it came to challenging him as a father, he found it "super disrespectful."

Then seemingly out of nowhere, Jamal called Tim a "b**ch." Jamal and Tim then both rose out of their seats as they continued to argue.

"What you're not going to do is f**king question me being a dad to Chloe," Tim told him. "You're way f**king below the line. I raised her for 12 f**king years."

ET spoke to Tim ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life and he talked about his close relationship with Veronica and also explained why he wasn't a fan of Jamal.

"Well, I just think he's arrogant, immature," he said. "And I was gonna say, like, I think [Veronica's] into ... I mean, a lot of women think he's a very attractive man, you know? I think that he's got some some good qualities for that type of guy. I just didn't think he was the right guy for Veronica. But, you know, I just think he's very immature and he's very arrogant. And I just, I don't vibe with people like that ... I'm very self-aware, I'm self-deprecating. I'm the opposite of that type of guy that's like, 'Mr. Macho. I'm the best at everything.' So, he's just not my type."

