90 Day Fiancé veteran Tim Malcolm admits he's completely out of his comfort zone for the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Tim ahead of the highly anticipated new season premiering Jan. 1 on TLC, and he previewed his totally new dating experience and also got candid about his very close relationship with his ex, Veronica, that has viewers talking and has made romantic relationships for both of them complicated in the past.

Tim and Veronica are both in the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life and looking for love. The exes are extremely close -- they raised her daughter, Chloe, together -- and some of their romantic partners in the past have been uncomfortable with the nature of their relationship. Despite a lot of fans wanting Tim and Veronica to get back together, Tim told ET that wasn't a possibility.

"It's very funny to both of us that you know, people say that, but obviously, like, it's the same with social media, right? Like, you post your best moments," he notes. "And it makes everyone think that your life is just perfect. But you know, people see us on television. We're laughing, having a good time, usually on Pillow Talk. ... But Veronica and I also have a a negative side of the relationship, just like anyone else, where, you know, we still get in arguments and have disagreements, and to be honest at the age we are now, Veronica and I don't have a lot in common as far as activities and things that we enjoy doing. You know, we're great friends, but it's very difficult for like, even for Veronica and I to sit and watch a movie together. Our tastes of music and film, and just anything that you would have in common with a partner are so, like, polar opposites. You know, there's a lot of things that people don't think about."

"Everybody likes a good love story," he adds. "But unfortunately, with both of us trying to date it is a little bit hard that if we have a partner, they're constantly seeing online that people want that relationship to fail because they want Veronica and I to get back together. And actually, my ex, who I was with for over three years, that was something that was a problem. Like, there were so many people that would comment, 'Leave her. Get back with Veronica,' and I used to feel really bad, you know, putting myself in her shoes. I mean, they don't think about that, but I mean she, of course, would read it, and it's hurtful. So, I love the passion [of the fans]. But at the same time, it's not gonna happen."

Going forward, Tim says he and Veronica know they have to tell their potential partners early on about the nature of their relationship.

"Typically, when something's new, people don't feel like they've got their foot set in enough yet to start telling you to change stuff, so if you wait too long and they're comfortable and they feel like they can start kind of telling you what to do, then it's too late," he explains. "But you know, again, a lot of people will say that until they see Veronica and I together, and I think that the vibe, the energy that Veronica and I put off ... if you're actually in the room with us, is a very friend, brother, sister-like vibe. I don't think anyone's looking at us like, 'Hmmm, those two are kind of flirting, you know, there’s something going on,' because that's just not how it is. I think that it's just very different. You know, if you're the other woman, it's very easy to watch something on TV and say, 'Oh, I wouldn't be cool with that.' But you know, we raised the daughter together and we still do a lot of family activities and stuff. So, I mean, it is what it is."

As for his and Veronica's marriage pact that they revealed on a previous episode of 90 Day: The Single Life -- Veronica said it was Tim's idea to get married if they were both still single by age 50 -- Tim said that's still technically on the table.

"So, that started back at 30, and then it moved to 40, now it's 50," he shares. "That pact has been floating around, I believe, for a very long time. So, I mean I don't know if I end up having to marry Veronica, I'm going to have a very miserable life, so I really hope that that pact never gets enforced because I don't want to get stuck with her, and I'm sure she doesn't want to get stuck with me. But, you know, you do got to have a backup, because, like, nobody wants to die alone, right?"

Tim is very much focused on finding love with another person on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, though admits it was definitely not smooth sailing.

"Oh, yeah, awkward, embarrassing, out of my element, anxiety-inducing and I think it's gonna be just hysterical," he says about his experience on the new season. "And at the end of the day, like, I know it's going to be be really embarrassing and humiliating for me. But the thought of all of you guys sitting at home and finding it humorous, that is enough for me to be like, 'Hey, I'll embarrass myself at the expense.' I love to make people laugh so I think that it's gonna be ... well, I mean, obviously, I haven't seen it, so I'm just ... I know some of the stuff we filmed, and like some of the mistakes I made, and oh my god! Like, there's some really cringe, really embarrassing stuff."

For a first look at the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: