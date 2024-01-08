'90 Day: The Single Life': Tyray Gets Stood Up on His First Date

It was yet another heartbreaking moment for Tyray on Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. After Tyray got the courage to ask out a woman he met at a funeral named Tiffany on a date, she stood him up.

Tyray was memorably catfished by a man claiming to be "Carmella," an attractive woman from Barbados, during his season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At 33 years old, Tyray is a virgin and has never kissed a woman. On Monday's episode, Tyray said he now wanted to date in person instead of online and was nervous but very much looking forward to his first-ever date.

"I'm a 100 percent ready to go on a first date, I'm excited," he told cameras. "You know, it's been something I've been looking forward to for a very long time now. Tiffany's nice, you know? I like her so far, the little bit I do know about her. And even though I've met her before, you know, she's still technically a stranger. I'll take a chance and see what happens. No more negativity."

Tyray bought flowers for Tiffany and made reservations at a restaurant. But after 20 minutes of waiting, he started to wonder where she was.

"I'm just trying to stay positive, I just hope she turns up soon," he told cameras.

Tyray noted that he's a punctual person so he didn't know if it was normal for her to be late. He said that after putting in a lot of effort into the date, he just wanted "everything to be perfect."

"I don't want to immediately think she stood me up but it's a lot emotionally," he admitted. "I am a little worried she won't show up."

Tyray texted Tiffany but she didn't respond. Even his server, Vanessa, told cameras she felt bad for him and was hoping his date would show up.

"He seemed very excited when he arrived, I feel so bad for him to the point where I just wanted to sit down and be his date," Vanessa said.

Tyray called Tiffany next, but still got no response. At this point, she was over an hour late.

"I guess I got stood up," Tyray told cameras. "It feels terrible, you know, waiting for Tiffany this long. It's definitely giving me vibes of when I went to meet Carmella when I was in Barbados [and she never showed up] and it hurts me."

"It took me a while to get myself together mentally, you know, to want to go out and actually date again so for this to happen on my first date, it's kind of like, damn, is it me?" he added.

ET previously spoke to Tyray, and he responded to some fans who thought he was willingly getting catfished and trying to date women out of his league. Watch the video below.

