'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Finds Out the Shocking Truth About Carmella From a Private Investigator (Exclusive)
Tyray keeps finding out more and more disturbing things about his online girlfriend, Carmella. After already being told by producers that a man named Christian was pretending to be Carmella for the past four years he's been communicating with her exclusively over Snapchat, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray refuses to let it go and hires a private investigator -- and the new information he is presented with shocks him.
During a previous episode, Tyray's sister, Lashanti, discovered Carmella's pictures on an escort website. According to the website, Carmella wasn't even from Barbados like she claimed -- she worked in California and not far from where Tyray lives in Modesto. Still, Tyray had been reluctant to accept all the signs pointing to him getting catfished, to the point where Lashanti called him "delusional." In this clip, Tyray and Lashanti meet with a private investigator named Louis. Louis says he did find some information about Carmella that's "a little raunchier."
"She's a cam porn star," he tells them.
Louis says that on Carmella's Twitter, her contact info doesn't match the contact info Tyray gave him. It also says that she's from the United States and not Barbados.
"Says she's like a fetish queen," Tyray says looking over the information. "Wow. I've never seen this."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
ET spoke to Tyray about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and he said that there's a "shocking ending" to his journey with Carmella.
"I know right now the whole mood is just like, sad, but there's gonna be some happy moments," he said. "It's gonna show more of my family and friends and then just putting myself back out there so there's a lot to look forward to and then it's gonna be a pretty shocking ending, so I hope you guys enjoy it."
He also responded to viewers who asked why he didn't go for women "in [his] league" and got candid about why he was so unwilling to accept he was being catfished despite all the evidence. Watch the video below.
