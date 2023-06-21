Tyray says viewers will be surprised at how his journey with Carmella turns out on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to the 33-year-old reality star about his shocking romance with Carmella, which producers told him on the premiere episode was a complete lie.

Viewers were shocked when at the end of the first episode this season, a producer stepped in and told Tyray that the woman from Barbados he had been dating for more than four years online was actually a man named Christian who had been lying to him the whole time. Still, Tyray didn't immediately accept it, telling cameras he hoped it was all a "misunderstanding" given the deep connection he felt with Carmella. Still, the evidence keeps piling up, as producers played him a voicemail with Christian's voice on it and also showed him a text from him admitting that he had been lying to Tyray. Tyray said there's more to the story that viewers haven't seen.

"Oh man, it's a lot, it's still going on," he told ET. "I know right now the whole mood is just like, sad, but there's gonna be some happy moments. It's gonna show more of my family and friends and then just putting myself back out there so there's a lot to look forward to and then it's gonna be a pretty shocking ending so I hope you guys enjoy it."

Despite some hard moments filming, Tyray said he has no regrets about deciding to stay on the show after producers told him Carmella wasn't real and gave him the option to stop filming.

"At first I was super nervous about everything, the filming and the show dropping, and like, people I know who are gonna see it, you know, about what their opinions were gonna be but now I don't have any regrets," he shared. "And if they don't like it they don't have to, it's just my journey and I put myself out there. I put myself in a vulnerable situation and finally opened up to people, so this is like me trying to grow as a person too and as an individual, so no regrets at all. I had a good time. It was tough at first but, you know, it teaches people to not give up and to believe in yourself."

Tyray said he has been getting support from fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members from past seasons including Avery, "Baby Girl" Lisa, Rishi and Tim.

"You gotta ignore the bad comments and look at the good part of it, you know, you've grown as a person," he said of their advice to him. "Everyone’s been super friendly that I've been talking to, like, they all have a big support system."

Tyray said he's open to doing more reality shows, like 90 Day: The Single Life, which explores past cast members dating again.

"I would say after doing this show, I can do anything on TV now," he noted.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Hopes That Carmella Catfishing Him Is a 'Misunderstanding' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: 'Carmella' Claims She Loves Tyray

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Walks Out After Hearing Carmella's Real Voice

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Still Has Hope Carmella Is Real (Exclusive)

Related Gallery