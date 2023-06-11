Tyray is devastated after producers told him that the woman he's been dating online for four years isn't the person he thinks it is. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 33-year-old Tyray was still trying to process producers telling him that a man was behind the facade of his girlfriend, Carmella from Barbados, and all the signs point to him getting catfished for money.

On Sunday's episode, Tyray told a producer that his "head was all over the place" but that he couldn't deny that he felt something and was "in love." He said he was disappointed in himself and knew what the signs were of a catfish. He then admitted he had in fact been sending Carmella money. He shared that Carmella first asked him for money in 2019 and when he said no, she ignored him. Then she messaged him again in 2020, and since then, he's been sending Carmella $50-$100 a month. He said she was always asking for more money.

Tyray confronted Carmella online about tricking him, but saw that the messages he'd sent her weren't even opened. Still, he had hope Carmella was real.

"I'm going back to all the past where she, like, said I love you and it's weird but I still kind of feel like maybe, she's real or something," he told cameras. "I still feel that connection. I still have a glimmer of hope that maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something, maybe she was hacked, I don't know."

"I still have a little bit in me that says this might all just be a misunderstanding," he continued. "I want to get to the bottom of everything."

Later, Tyray confided in his siblings, Ronald and Lashanti, about the situation he was in. Tyray had never even told them he was dating a woman online named Carmella, so not surprisingly, they were completely shocked. Tyray explained that ever since his dad was murdered when he was young, he's kept everything inside. Lashanti told cameras that Tyray had a big heart and that the family worried about him because he never tells them what's going on with him. She also said she thought Tyray was asexual since he never expressed interest in anyone.

During Tyray's conversation with his siblings, he revealed that he had actually traveled to Barbados one time to meet Carmella but she never showed up and just ghosted him. Later, she told him she didn't show up because of COVID.

"I was in love and I didn't want to push her away," Tyray responded when Ronald asked him why he forgave her for ghosting him when he had traveled 4,000 miles to see her.

When Tyray told them what the producers told him about a man confessing he had pretended to be Carmella for four years, his siblings were heartbroken for him. He said producers had a recording of the man but he didn't want to hear it. Lashanti urged him to listen to it so he could get closure and that they were there to support him. The three held hands as a nervous Tyray told producers he was ready to hear the voicemail. A producer said that the man on the phone's name was Christian and he played one of the first conversations they had with him when they made contact. After hearing a man's voice with an African accent, Tyray emotionally walked out of the restaurant before the voicemail could even be played in its entirety. Lashanti followed him and hugged him, noting, "It's OK to not be OK."

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Compares Online Girlfriend to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Still Has Hope Carmella Is Real (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Producers Step in After Tyray Gets Catfished

'90 Day Fiancé: Tyray Only Talks to Carmella Over Snapchat (Exclusive)

Related Gallery