'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Tyray and Carmella's Relationship Already Has a Huge Red Flag (Exclusive)
Tyray is completely enamored with his girlfriend, Carmella, who's from Barbados. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray talks about his unconventional relationship with Carmella, whom he's only ever talked to on Snapchat over four years.
Tyray met Carmella through a dating site and says they talk every day about anything and everything. He describes her as a "hot, thick, beautiful woman" and calls her a "goddess."
"Like Cardi B and Megan the Stallion combined," he tells cameras with a huge smile. "Like, she has all that."
Tyray believes Carmella is his soulmate and wants her to be his wife. While she doesn't work at the moment, he says she's planning to go to school and does hair on the side and wants to open up a business. Tyray is especially appreciative of Carmella being there for him through his mother's health struggles. Tyray quit his job and moved in with his mother, who had a stroke, to help her.
But alarmingly, Tyray says he's only communicated with Carmella over Snapchat and has never video chatted with her.
"We do have, you know, naughty Snapchat sessions," he says. "We do send, like, sexy pictures and videos. You know, the booty."
When a producer asks him if he's ever asked to video chat with her, Tyray says he did once but she didn't respond so he never asked again.
"Maybe she's not comfortable, or maybe she doesn't like video chatting, I know a lot of people don't," he says. "I do plan on seeing Carmella soon, I'm just trying to see if I can find a flight that's in my small budget so that's pretty much what I'm waiting for at this moment."
"Carmella is my girlfriend right now, but hopefully soon, my wife," he adds.
The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. To see the explosive trailer, which includes the return of controversial couple Gino and Jasmine, watch the video below.
