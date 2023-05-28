Yohan says he's done with his marriage to Daniele. During the final part of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special, Daniele and Yohan struggled to get past her still having a friendship with her ex, Taylen, and he shockingly said that after the lease on their apartment was up, he wanted them to go their separate ways.

Yohan and Daniele said they were still technically married after the two struggled this season, especially when it came to Daniele meeting up with Taylen against Yohan's wishes while he visited the Dominican Republic. Yohan came to the meeting which ended in Daniele in tears and her saying she was "done" with Yohan wanting to keep discussing the issue. During the tell-all it was clear the couple wasn't past it. Daniele cried when shown back footage of Yohan refusing to thank her for his surprise birthday party in front of his family because he was upset about Taylen. For his part, Yohan was unmoved by Daniele's tears and said she couldn't just do whatever she wanted while she had a husband because he wasn't going to stand for that.

A few of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates agreed with Yohan, and Yohan clapped loudly when Debbie told Daniele that we don't bring "guys that we used to have fun with" to our husbands because it was "insulting."

"Your husband needs to be respected," Debbie said.

Later, Taylen himself made an in-person appearance at the tell-all and got a cold reception from Yohan even though Yohan had appeared to set aside his issues with Taylen in a previous episode. Although Taylen insisted that there was no romantic feelings left between him and Daniele, Yohan said he didn't feel comfortable with Taylen once again being in the same room as her. He then shared that Daniele still had pictures of him in their house, although Daniele said that she kept all her pictures from the past, not just pictures with him. Daniele did apologize for any hurt she has caused Yohan, but wanted him to understand that the past didn't matter because he was now her husband. She also said she didn't know how to make things better between her and Yohan since she couldn't change the past. But Yohan shockingly said he was done with their marriage.

"I'm with Daniele until our lease is up," he said. "When the lease is up, she goes her way and I go mine."

Although his castmates urged him to reconsider, he wasn't giving in. Gabe said he was "overreacting," and Daniele said Yohan was only acting extreme because Taylen was there. But Yohan insisted he was serious.

"But I don't want to be with Daniele anymore," he said. "I don't have the same love for her anymore. The damage is already done. I don't care whether you talk or not. ... She can have all the friends she wants now, I don't care anymore. She can have all her friends, she can have all her ex partners. I don't care anymore. On my mother, I'm being serious and not joking."

As Daniele started to cry, Yohan explained that he had already told Daniele he had a bad experience with an ex and she didn't listen to him.

"You don't want commitment? Stay single," he told her. "Don't get married. If you don't want the responsibility of a husband, don't get married."

When their fellow castmates suggested he was acting out because he felt powerless, Daniele said she was always willing to relinquish control in the relationship, but the problem was that if she didn't take care of things, it wouldn't get done -- for example, paying the rent. When Veronica asked him why he wasn't giving her credit for things like paying the rent, he said that he did give her money to pay the rent, which Daniele scoffed at. Daniele said it absolutely wasn't true that they split their expenses 50/50.

"I think he wants it to appear he has power in the situation because he feels humiliated," she said. "I feel like I have no idea who I'm gonna get when I walk off this stage. He's never really learned to have a healthy relationship so I have to either be unbelievably patient and not let myself get impacted by it, or I have to leave him. Like, I don't see him changing."

When Daniele suggested that they needed to go to therapy to figure out the root of their issues, Yohan refused.

"No. I'm not interested in therapy," he said. "That doesn't work here."

