Looks like there could be a surprising new 90 Day Fiancé couple in the works! On the final part of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special that aired Sunday on TLC, Jen revealed that she gave her phone number to fellow castmate Debbie's son, Julian, after Debbie wanted to hook them up.

Julian made a fiery in-person appearance during the tell-all to confront his mom's much younger ex, Oussama, for taking advantage of her. Jen -- who's also on shaky ground with her on-and-off fiancé, Rishi, who's from India -- was clearly appreciative of Julian passionately standing up for his mother. Later, after Jen's fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates urged her to move on from Rishi since his family was never going to accept her and Rishi's 15-year age difference, she talked to Gabe backstage and spilled a surprising revelation.

"Here's the thing, I'm not letting opportunities pass me by," she told Gabe. "Like, let's just say there's an opportunity that may or may not have come up and I may or may not have given my phone number to somebody that, you know ..."

When Gabe asked who she gave her phone number to, she smiled and said it was Julian as cameras flashed back to Jen telling Julian "I love you" onstage after he stood up for his mom.

"What's not to like about him?" she noted. "From the get-go, even just seeing him, the care he shows for her, I just felt his vibe. He's an attractive guy, he's my age -- like, you know, he's probably a couple years younger than me -- but ... he's got a career. He just seems like legit, somebody I could have a conversation with."

"I think to a certain extent, there is something to be said for someone who lives in the same country and whose family doesn't already hate me," she added. "It's really tough."

Previously, Debbie and Julian were filmed talking backstage and Debbie was all for matchmaking her son with Jen.

"Didn't you think Jen was kind of cute and nice? Do you think she was kind of like batting her eyes at you a little bit?" she asked.

Julian laughed and asked why she was putting him on the spot, but did say she looked like "a cool person" and that Debbie could give Jen his phone number.

