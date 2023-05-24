Jen is not OK with Rishi's mom continuously bringing up that she feels Jen's too old for Rishi as a reason why she doesn't approve of them ever getting married. In this exclusive clip from the final part of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all airing on Sunday on TLC, Jen cries backstage after Rishi's mom made a virtual appearance at the tell-all and bluntly said that she's too old to be with Rishi.

Jen and Rishi have always fought over his family not accepting her. They were engaged for two years and he kept it a secret, until Jen finally forced him to tell his parents with the help of her best friend and a translator. She ended up breaking up with him after he said his family couldn't accept her because of their 15-year age gap, though during the tell-all they revealed they had reunited. After Rishi was forced by Jen and their fellow castmates to tell his mom that he was going to marry her whether they approved or not, his mom was in disbelief and said that the marriage couldn't be because she's 47 years old and Rishi is 32. Although Jen stayed strong during the awkward confrontation, in this exclusive clip, she breaks down in tears backstage.

"Hearing his mom say over and over 'she's too old for you, she's too old for you, she's too old for you,' like, f**k you," she tells a producer, wiping away tears. "Like, you said it. It's not nice, you acknowledged it's not nice, yet you keep repeating it."

She then FaceTimes Rishi and emotionally tells him she isn't OK with his mom saying that repeatedly.

"She thinks I'm too old, you know, and I'm like, f**k her, OK?" she tells him. "It's just so f**king hurtful. ... And I would like you to convey that to her. And if I ever hear her say that ever again, we will never speak again -- never, never."

Rishi says that his mom isn't aware how she comes across and doesn't know how to talk to people since she's just a "proper housewife." He insists that his family didn't want to hurt her and apologizes on their behalf.

"I'm literally very sad about it and I'm on my knees," he tells her. "Like, I can do for you anything. You are my other half."

The final part of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

