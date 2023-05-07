Another couple bites the dust. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen made the decision to break up with Rishi after he told her that his parents didn't approve of their engagement due to her age. Jen is 47 years old while Rishi is 32 years old, and his parents couldn't accept the 15-year age difference.

Jen and Rishi have actually been engaged for three years, but Rishi had been keeping it a secret from his parents. During last week's episode, Jen finally forced him to tell his parents with the help of her friend, Rande, who was visiting from America, and a translator. Although Rishi was caught off guard and stunned, there was a sense of relief that the secret was finally out. After Jen and her friends left, he had a private conversation with his parents, and they made it clear that they didn't approve of the engagement given that Jen was 15 years older than him.

During Sunday's episode, Rishi finally told Jen the bad news, and though she had already moved to India to be with him, she broke up with him and noted he was just wasting her time. She told him if her age bothered him, he should have thought about that before he proposed. She was also bothered by the fact that he previously told her he was willing to go against his family in order to marry her.

"I'm done," she told him, before taking off her engagement ring. "I don't want to be in a relationship where the person doesn't stand up for me."

Rishi admitted to cameras he actually wasn't willing to go against his family for Jen, but that he also wasn't ready to let Jen go. He asked her for more time, but Jen pointed out that it had already been three years and that more time wasn't going to change the fact that they disapproved of the engagement because of her age. She bluntly told him that they couldn't be together.

"It's not gonna work out," she said, asking him to leave.

"I'm just so hurt, honestly, I'm numb," she also told cameras. "But I don't think he ever set out to hurt me."

Rishi cried as they hugged and said he didn't want to lose Jen.

"I think we just need to go our separate ways," she responded. "I think you need to let me go. ... I really do love you, but there's just things that are impossible to work through. It's just not realistic."

Jen again asked him to leave because it was only prolonging the breakup and she needed time to herself. Rishi told cameras he didn't want to leave her apartment because he didn't know when he'd see her again.

"It's like an arrow in my heart -- a very deep pain inside me," he said. "I'm feeling like I'm totally alone in this world and hopeless."

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Jen's Friend Reveals to Rishi's Parents That They're Engaged (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Jen Reveals to Rishi's Parents That They're Engaged

'90 Day Fiancé': Jen's Friend Confronts Rishi About Flirting With Her

'90 Day Fiancé': Rishi Is Scared Jen Will Expose His Lie (Exclusive)

Related Gallery