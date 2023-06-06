'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Hopes That Carmella Catfishing Him 'Might All Just Be a Misunderstanding' (Exclusive)
Tyray isn't ready to give up on his relationship with Carmella, even after producers stepped in and told him that the person he's been talking to for four years online is actually a man. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days, Tyray is still reeling from the information he was given but still has hope that there's more to the story than him simply getting catfished.
Tyray has been talking to Carmella -- who lives in Barbados and whom he described as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion combined -- for four years, but only through Snapchat. During the season premiere, a producer shockingly stepped in and told him at end of the episode that when they contacted the person he's been chatting with, they admitted they weren't who Tyray thought he was chatting with, and that the person behind "Carmella" is actually a man. In this exclusive clip, Tyray is still processing the information. He also admits he has been sending Carmella money. He shares that Carmella first asked him for money in 2019 and when he said no, she ignored him. Then she messaged him again in 2020, and since then, he's been sending Carmella $50-$100 a month. He says she is always asking for more money.
Later, Tyray confronts Carmella online about tricking him, but sees that the messages he's sent her haven't even been opened.
"I'm going back to all the past where she, like, said I love you and it's weird but I still kind of feel like maybe, she's real or something," he tells cameras. "I still feel that connection. I still have a glimmer of hope that maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something, maybe she was hacked, I don't know."
Tyray says he's not ready to walk away from Carmella.
"I still have a little bit in me that says this might all just be a misunderstanding," he says. "I want to get to the bottom of everything."
"I'm just gonna not message her no more today," he continues. "And then tomorrow I'm gonna wake up and be like, was that a dream? It's actually a nightmare. So that's what I'm afraid of the most, like, how I'm gonna feel tomorrow."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
