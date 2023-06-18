Tyray isn't ready to let go of his connection with "Carmella." On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray sat down with his sister, Lashanti, and said he still wanted answers after producers told him that Carmella was actually a man named Christian who had been catfishing him for four years.

Tyray was given the choice if he wanted to continue on the show after producers told him the disturbing news and Tyray said he did. Still, it's obvious that Tyray is emotionally fragile. During last week's episode, he walked out after hearing Christian's voice for the first time and couldn't even bear to hear the rest of the message. During Sunday's episode, Tyray met with Lashanti and said he was still trying to process everything. He said he still had hope that Carmella was still somehow real because she hadn't deleted or blocked him on Snapchat, which is the only way they communicate.

"There is someone behind these messages that I have a deep connection with," he told cameras. "I do think that this could be a big misunderstanding just because of how deep the connection was but I don't know where to go from here."

Lashanti then suggested they do a reverse image search with Carmella's pictures and when they did it, nothing came up. Tyray took that as a good sign, but Lashanti was dismayed that her brother didn't want to cut off his communication with Carmella even after producers told him she wasn't real. Tyray said producers actually had a text message from Carmella and he read it with his sister there for support. The message from the person that they couldn't video chat because they weren't "the girl in the photos." They admitted to lying to Tyray for almost five years and said it started off as a way to get money, but it turned into something more.

"I did start liking him, but I can't be with him," the message read in part. "I feel so bad, but I really needed money. I'm sorry, I do love him, but I can't be with him."

The message left Tyray even more confused but he clung on to the hope that the sender said that they love him.

"I don't think Lashanti knows how deep my relationship is with Carmella," he told cameras. "There's just so much between us even over text. Having this person say they love me, it meant a lot because I don't say the word lightly neither and it's more than just a word, it's a feeling."

Tyray said he wanted answers and was going to give it a few days before he blocked her. Lashanti told cameras that it was "clear" what was happening here and was disappointed that it wasn't getting through to Tyray.

"My biggest fear is if the person messages him, he will respond thinking that whatever excuse is true," Lashanti told cameras. "And he'll just take another trip, he'll keep giving them all his money, I don't know. If he doesn't come to terms with what is happening, I feel like he could get his heart broken even worse."

When Lashanti told Tyray that the person behind Carmella was "just a scammer" and that was "the end of it," Tyray refused to give up.

"Maybe -- I just need a little time," he replied.

