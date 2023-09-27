90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero just wants Oussama Berber "to find a nice girl and have a beautiful future."

In an interview with ET's Melicia Johnson at the season 10 premiere party for 90 Day Fiancé on Tuesday, 67-year-old Debbie weighed in on where exactly she stands with Oussama. According to Debbie, they've spoken a few times since she left Morocco and the barber-in-training wants her to come back to get married. However, when it comes to living there, Debbie is saying no.

"I can't do that," Debbie said. "Up until about a few weeks ago, he got very angry and said, 'Well, we're done. That's it.'"

As Debbie noted, she's not the one reaching out to him.

"I've learned from this experience and I hope he does, too," she said.

As for her own romantic future, Debbie wants to meet a mature and intellectual "kindred spirit" who understands her and is interested in more than getting "jiggy with it." As she said, "To me, life is more than that."

"Everyone has a one-way ticket to the tombstone," she said. "While I'm here, I'm doing good in the sunset of my life thanks to my fans, thanks to TLC. It's like y'all have refocused me and I'm so thankful because I've been able to counsel several people, and especially women 50 and older that are feeling like 'Oh, they're not relevant anymore.' Well, guess what -- they are, we are."

For more from Debbie, check out our interview with her above!

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct. 8 on TLC.

