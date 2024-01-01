Natalie took a big risk on Monday's premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life by moving to Los Angeles from St. Petersburg to be with her on-again, off-again love interest, Josh, but he still wasn't giving her the attention she thought he would. Natalie decided to move to Los Angeles after bringing her mother to America from Ukraine and was banking on relying on Josh to get her set up with housing and a job, but he couldn't even be bothered to spend one week with her.

Natalie started dating Josh after her divorce from Michael, though their situation was extremely up and down. But on Monday's premiere episode, Natalie said she couldn't ignore their chemistry -- so much so that she was moving to Los Angeles where he lives. Natalie said there were also more job opportunities in L.A., and that she wanted to be in the movies. She said Josh promised her a place to live and a job.

"I just want Josh to simply follow his promise," she told cameras. "In the past, he put his job as a priority in front of me. So, he cannot just keep disappointing me. I hope this time it won't happen and he will give time."

Natalie brought her mother from Ukraine, who was worried about being in such a big city and had her reservations about Josh. They were immediately left disappointed when Josh didn't even meet them to pick them up at the airport. The two were left to handle all their luggage by themselves and Natalie's mom was extremely upset and told cameras that she felt Natalie and Josh's relationship was "weird" and "not sincere." Natalie was clearly irritated and didn't want to talk about Josh with her mother. She booked a few nights at a small hotel for them to stay at, still banking on Josh to come through for them.

Josh did end up taking Natalie on a rollerskating date, which went smoothly until Natalie asked him about his schedule and their week together. Josh said he could now only spend two days with Natalie since he was traveling for work, and considering she still had no place to live, she immediately got upset. Josh said that "hopefully" they would find an apartment for her the next day and if not he would find her a short-term rental. Natalie was not OK with the solution given that this would cost her a lot more money in the long run and she was quickly running out of money. She said she wanted to feel "special" and that she no longer felt good enough because he wasn't prioritizing her. Josh told cameras that while he wanted to give Natalie time, 85 percent of his time was spent on the road working.

"I'm trying to find a balance to have a relationship as well so when she gets upset about it, it worries me," he said.

As Josh dropped her off at her hotel, he told Natalie to "stay positive," but she abruptly told him she would like to go to her hotel room alone. He didn't argue with her and told producers that their date had definitely taken a wrong turn.

"I think Natalie has expectations of just having me full time and, you know, I have obligations," he noted. "I have to work, I have kids, and I'm giving her every free moment that I have."

Natalie then suddenly appeared at the parking garage and yelled at both producers and Josh that he promised to find a home for her and that she couldn't stay at the hotel.

"It's my life," she said, getting hysterical. "It's not a joke. I don't want to live on the street. ... What will happen to me? No work, no home, are you joking? What am I doing in L.A.? What am I f**king doing here? 'Cause I don't have a place to live. I sold my car. I have my mom, I don't have work. I'm f**ked up. I'm struggling, obviously."

Josh reiterated that he was going to help her look for a place to live the next day and also find her a job, and Natalie scoffed at the idea that they could accomplish all that in one day. When he asked her what she wanted him to do, she said he should cancel his business trip and stay with her. Josh clearly was not open to the idea and asked her to go back into the hotel with him, but she refused and kept walking. Josh said he was leaving and not going to wait for her and got into his car and drove away. As Natalie rode the elevator back to her room, she told producers she didn't know what to do about her living situation given the fact that Josh was going to leave the next day. She then kicked cameras out of her room so they could no longer film her.

"You can't go in, no," she said, obviously upset. "Sorry, goodnight, no."

RELATED CONTENT: