Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.

Mike and Natalie had serious issues when she moved from Ukraine to rural Sequim, Washington, to be with him, and the issues continued after they decided to get married at the last minute mostly so Natalie could legally stay in the United States. Natalie eventually moved to Florida while Mike stayed in Washington, and on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie went on dates with other men while explaining she was separated from Mike.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's tell-all, Mike says that he didn't file any paperwork for Natalie's green card status and that it was finally time to divorce. Natalie and their fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members at the tell-all are clearly horrified.

"She doesn't have a status, she doesn't have anything," Mike says as Natalie acts confused. "She literally has no paperwork right now."

Natalie gets upset and asks what she can do.

"It's his choice, not mine," she notes. "I'm not a toy. He cannot bring me to another country, make me to survive here and have to send me back. I'm not a toy. You can't do this to me."

But Mike was unmoved.

"That's it, you know?" he says emotionlessly. "I hope you find someone, Natalie, that makes you happy. And you have a great family and everything."

Natalie notes that she gave Mike four years of her life and that she left him without even taking her clothes. She says she was never a priority for him, and that she did the best she could. But it's clear there is no love left between Mike and Natalie. Natalie broke down in uncontrollable tears as fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie attempted to console her.

"She don't love me," Mike says matter of fact. "We got married and you were gone in six months, Natalie. I took you to my dad's, I took you to a bunch of places, right? You made your bed, now you gotta lay in it. I have no ill feelings against you, OK? I will always have a spot in my heart for you. It didn't work out. You live in a completely different state. We're not together no more. I'm terribly sorry. It's time -- it's time. It's been a whole year since you've been home."

Mike already said he was filing for divorce from Natalie during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all that aired last August, after fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jovi told him Natalie was out with another man when she came to visit him and his wife, Yara, in New Orleans. Mike said he was filing divorce papers and also blocking her from getting access to his bank card.

At the time, Natalie said she was "tired" of fighting.

"So, I don't care, I don't give a sh**. He has to file for divorce, and I will say 'OK,' and we just part," she said. "There is no way for me to stay if he files for divorce. F**king crazy, I don't know what to say anymore."

During an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie explained her situation with Mike and why she decided to move to St. Petersburg, Florida.

"It's been a half year since I met Mike, my husband," she told cameras. "When I moved to Sequim, I suffered a lot. It's scary. It was dark, horror movie. All my life, I live in apartment. I don't know how to live in a trailer in the middle of the woods. I realized Michael wasn't prepared for me. And, I'm not a priority. ... So, I decided to leave. Breaking up with Mike was one of the most painful things in my life. So, I felt like, if there was a place for me to heal, it's gonna be next to the ocean."

Natalie said that she felt "single-ish," but she was still legally married.

"My current relationship with Mike is married separated," she said. "We decided not to divorce but we decided to date other people. Hopefully, I meet good man. My dream man likes to be ordered by me. In short, in relationships I like to be in charge."

"It means showing Michael that look what you lost," she also admitted.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Says He's Filing for Divorce After Natalie Gets Exposed! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Dates a Model After Split From Mike

'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Wants to Show Mike What He 'Lost'

'90 Day Fiancé': Newly Single Natalie Meets Men in Florida (Exclusive)

Related Gallery



