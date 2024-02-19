Natalie has ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Josh. Despite moving to Los Angeles from Florida to be with him, after his unwillingness to commit, Natalie broke it off with him on Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Josh had never fully committed to Natalie, but it appeared the two were turning over a new leaf this season when she moved to L.A. to be with him. However, he didn't bother to pick up her and her mother from the airport and again, had very little time to spend with her. During last week's episode, she told cameras she was upset that he never invited her to his home and that she's never met his children. Her mother bluntly told her to move on since he obviously wasn't committing to her. Meanwhile, Josh had his own doubts about Natalie and his friends shared their concerns that she was just using him for his connections.

During Monday's episode, Natalie didn't even want to give Josh a hug when they met up. She told him she hoped things would be different when she made the move to L.A. but that he didn't even try, noting that it's been two years and he's never invited her to his home.

"I'm woman, one in a million," she told him. "I deserve a great man. I don't want to waste my body, my mind, my feelings for a guy who doesn't even fight for me, who doesn't even care about me. You're f**king weak. And I can't be next to a man who is weak."

Josh very flippantly told cameras he understood where she was coming from and that he would always care about her -- despite not really willing to make any changes for her. He told her he had other obligations.

"My life, it's very complicated and you need somebody that can be around more or maybe somebody that doesn't have kids, that you can start your own family with, I don't know," he told her. "But I'm not able to give you what you want. I'm not."

Natalie broke down in tears and noted that she always gives men her everything and then she "suffers."

"And it's not f**king fair but I guess I just have to accept it and just leave," she said. "I'm not interested anymore in seeing you. ... I just know that you don't love me and there's no point. I don't want to have the feelings that I'm not loved."

Josh insisted that he liked her a lot but acknowledged that she needed something different.

"I am genuinely sorry," he told her as she cried.

Natalie said she did have love in her life -- only it wasn't romantic. She noted that she loved her life and her mother.

"Sometimes you don't have to have man to love," she said. "Men bring me pain. Maybe I'm meant to be alone, which is fine."

Josh took her hand and kissed it, and surprisingly, Natalie accepted the gesture and smiled at him. Natalie told cameras she needed to be with someone who heals her, not distracts her like Josh.

"It's not Josh," she told cameras. "It's not him, and he knows it, too."

Natalie did emotionally hug Josh back and Josh told cameras he was sad but that there wasn't much more that he could do.

"I've given her my time, I've given her my attention, I've given her my help, I've given her my connections and she had her mind made up that she deserved more," he said. "But what I had to give I gave her and it just wasn't enough."

Natalie broke down in tears when she was by herself, noting that she felt alone in the country without any friends and she didn't know what she was going to do.

"I just feel like I deserve to be loved," she said. "I gave [my ex] Michael seven years. I gave this guy ... and I just can't."

RELATED CONTENT: