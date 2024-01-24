In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie goes on a job interview with her love interest Josh's cousin, Adam, and she doesn't exactly nail it. The moment is also extremely awkward given that Adam says he previously met Natalie and it didn't go well.

On this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie made the decision to move to Los Angeles from Florida to pursue a career in acting and to continue her on-again, off-again relationship with Josh though he definitely hasn't fully committed to her. He did, however, help her find an apartment for her and her mother to live in and connected her with Adam to see if she can get a job as a receptionist at his business. In the clip, Adam asks if she has a resume, and she says it's in Ukrainian.

Adam awkwardly replies, "Yeah, I need to brush up on my Ukrainian. I don't speak it a lot."

Natalie shares that it's her first-ever job interview in America and tells him that she will send him her resume in the mail. Adam tells cameras that he actually met Natalie once before and footage flashes back to him trying to make conversation with her and Natalie being extremely stand-offish. He admits that when Josh called him to set up a job interview for Natalie, he was taken aback and surprised they were still dating.

When Adam asks Natalie about her job experience, she says she used to sell books at a bookstore. But when he asks her further about her job skills that she says she has like "answering phones, mails, copywriting," she can't give him a straight answer.

"Wait a second," she tells him. "Like, I don't know, it's complicated."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

ET recently spoke to Natalie about this season of 90 Day: The Single Life and she shared why she'll never close the door on her ex-husband, Michael, and responded to accusations that she uses men. Watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: