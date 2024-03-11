Michael refuses to be Natalie's backup plan when it comes to her having a husband and kids. On Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie attempted to get back together with her estranged husband, Michael, after breaking up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Josh, but he firmly denied her.

Natalie moved to Los Angeles to be with Josh on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but it didn't work out given that he didn't have much time for her and was nowhere near ready to commit. After Natalie found herself single and jobless in Los Angeles, her mother -- who never stopped being a fan of Michael -- called Michael to visit from Washington, clearly hoping for the two to get back together. On Monday's episode, Natalie said she wanted to get her husband back even though they've been separated for years and he filed for divorce. When Michael arrived, Natalie clearly still had feelings for him. She bluntly asked him if he would consider getting back together and having a child together. Michael definitively said no and that he was ready to move on.

"We've been separated for years," he told her. "The only thing I ever wanted was to have a family. You've had a relationship with other people. Like, no."

When Natalie said she wouldn't even call what she had with Josh a relationship, he shot back, "So now I'm your backup plan or what? ... There is no me and you, Natalie. You made that choice."

"This is what you wanted and you got it," he added, noting that she herself admitted giving up everything for her dream to be an actress in Los Angeles. "The grass is not always greener on the other side and you can't backtrack towards me. I'm not your backup plan."

Natalie got emotional when Michael reminded her that he did everything to support her for years -- bringing her to the United States from Ukraine -- and none of it mattered.

"She left, and she's still not happy," Michael told cameras. "Natalie doesn't know what she wants at the end of the day, she just wants to hit the finish line with everything. This is where she wanted to be. There she is, this is her dream. Dreams don't always turn out the way they want."

Natalie pleaded for him to be friends and then they "can see," and while he agreed to be friends, he stressed that it didn't mean he was "going to pump a baby" into her.

"I loved you. I always did," she told him. "We've known each other seven years and you're my family and I'm going to fight for you. I'm not letting you just like that out of my life. It's not gonna happen."

Michael told her he was taking steps to make the divorce final but Natalie wouldn't accept it.

"I came here, I was hoping he would tell me he wants a child," she told cameras. "I think he cannot forgive me, I think he just [wants revenge]. I'm not divorcing him. He's my family. You don't divorce family. Family is for life."

ET spoke to Natalie about this season of 90 Day: The Single Life and she explained why she will never close the door on getting back together with Michael. Watch the video below for more.

