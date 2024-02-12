Get ready to go country, Bey Hive! Beyoncé gave her fans a special treat on Sunday, dropping two new country songs, subsequent "visualizer" videos, and announcing an upcoming album during the Super Bowl LVIIl.

It all started when Queen Bey starred in a Verizon commercial during the big game, jokingly doing her best to break the network. But when her attempts — including going into space, opening her own lemonade stand, announcing her presidential candidacy, and more — failed, she confidently declared, "Drop the new music!"

This led to a two-song release of the singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." The country tracks showcase Beyoncé's smooth vocals and Houston, Texas-bred twang.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Texas Hold 'Em" is the livelier of the two songs, sure to produce some choreographed line dancing.

"This ain't Texas, ain't no hold 'em," Beyoncé sings as an up-tempo beat thumps in the background. "So lay your cards down, down, down, down/ So park your Lexus and throw your keys up/ Stick around, 'round, 'round, 'round, 'round/ And I'll be damned if I can't slow dance with you/ Come pour some sugar on me, honey too/ It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown/ Don't be a b**ch, come take it to the floor now."

Her second song, "16 Carriages," has a more melodic ballad quality.

"Sixteen carriages drivin' away/ While I watch them ride with my dreams away/ To the summer sunset on a holy night/ On a long back road, all the tears I fight," Beyoncé croons.

Though she didn't share official music videos, Beyoncé did post "official visualizer" videos for both songs. In the "Texas Hold 'Em" video, Beyoncé rocks a daring black leather vest that barely covers her with black bodysuit bottoms underneath. She slowly walks toward the camera before striking a pose while "shooting" a finger gun to the side. And in the "16 Carriages" video, Bey arrives in a sparkly cowboy hat and chainmail bodysuit, admiring her reflection in a lighted mirror.

The two tracks are the first two singles off Beyoncé's newly announced album, Renaissance: Act II, which is coming out March 29.

Beyoncé announced the new album with what appears to be a "Texas Hold 'Em" music video tease on her Instagram account, featuring herself driving a taxi through the desert as the new country song plays.

Bey has been teasing her country era recently, rocking a cowboy hat and platinum blonde tresses at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this month.

She also attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas with husband JAY-Z and their two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

