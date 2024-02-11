Beyoncé has new music on the way. On Sunday, the 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that Act II: Renaissance will be available March 29.

She shared the news with a country-style video on Instagram, teasing that the first song off the record may be called "Texas Hold 'Em."

Indeed, shortly after her initial announcement, Beyoncé revealed that the first two songs off the album, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," are out now.

Act I: Renaissance was released in July 2022.

The announcement came after Beyoncé's starred in a commercial for Verizon, in which she, with the help of Tony Hale, tried to break the internet through a series of promotional stunts.

The ad ended with Beyoncé exclaiming, "Drop the new music!" While no further information was revealed at the time, Beyoncé's follow-up Instagram post answered all of fans' burning questions.

Fans first suspected that Beyoncé had something brewing earlier this week when Verizon teased her involvement in their ad.

Ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, was photographed on the field at Allegiant Stadium with their daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6. The stars are also parents to 6-year-old Sir.

