JAY-Z can't stop, won't stop. Fresh off his father-daughter appearance at the 2024 GRAMMYs, the legendary rapper has been spotted on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII with Blue Ivy and Rumi carter.

The "99 Problems" rapper and his daughters were spotted on the field Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. The family looked super stylish, including Rumi who was seen rocking a Givenchy jacket.

Not to be outdone, the rapper also sported his own stylish jacket and his trademark shades.

Earlier this month, JAY and Blue dressed to the nines at the GRAMMYs, where he was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. It's no surprise that JAY-Z was at the GRAMMYs and now at the Super Bowl. After all, his entertainment production company, ROC NATION, is producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, starring Usher.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Getty

It's been all about the fashion ahead of the big showdown on the field. Earlier in the day, Jason Kelce showed some true brotherly love to his little bro, Travis, when he was seen donning Chiefs-themed plaid overalls over a red "Big Yeti" shirt, a nod to his brother's nickname.

Travis himself was spotted decked out in a custom AMIRI sequin-embellished tailored bouclé shirt jacket with a notched lapel and front patch pockets with coordinating bouclé baggy trousers designed with a soft silhouette and adjustable buttoned ankle.

Meanwhile, mama Donna Kelce also showed off her game day fit, which featured a custom jacket with embroidered labels and iron-on patches.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: