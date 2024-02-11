The Mahomes family is ready to root for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he takes on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII!

Brittany Mahomes shared a video from inside her suite where she was joined by her children with Patrick, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick, 1, whom they call "Bronze." The video shows Brittany and Sterling cheering with orange juice poured into champagne flutes as Patrick clings to his mom.

Sterling is adorably decked out in support of the Chiefs, dressed in a denim blue dress with an "I ❤️ KC" patch embroidered on the front and Mahomes stitched across the back. Her younger brother is more simply dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while Brittany is dressed in bright red pants and a white feathered coat.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Story

The mom of two shared a second shot of Sterling sipping her juice, writing, "OJ in a fancy cup, girl is happy 😂"

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Story

Brittany has been a supportive wife since Patrick entered the NFL in 2017. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in March 2022.

She shared her support for Patrick and his team making their second consecutive Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship last month, posting a carousel of Instagram pics captioned simply, "PROUD❤️."

This season, Brittany was also instrumental in welcoming the latest Chiefs WAG, Taylor Swift! The pair became fast friends, sharing celebratory hugs as they took on games in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium and she even joined Taylor for double dates and some girls' nights out!

Brittany even invited Taylor to join her and other Chiefs WAGs for a night out in Kansas last month -- and it seems like she and her hubby couldn't be more supportive of the NFL's most high-profile couple.

A source told ET last month, "Taylor and Travis are closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source said. "Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa. It's a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

