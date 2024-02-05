Patrick Mahomes is the best kind of friend and teammate a person could hope to have, and the celebrated quarterback has nothing but love and support for Travis Kelce and his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mahomes was asked about "Swelce," and the 28-year-old NFL superstar was more than happy to shower both Swift and Kelce with praise.

"He's enjoying it," Mahomes shared. "He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well."

"It's been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of," Mahomes said of their headline grabbing relationship. "It's been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I'm glad that he's [as] happy as he is."

Mahomes was also asked about the focus on Swift coverage during the season, and whether or not he had a problem getting asked about the singer at the conference, to which Mahomes exclaimed, "She just won album of the year, man, so you gotta get some Swiftie questions."

Swift took home her 13th and 14th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday and she made history as the first artist ever to win Album of the Year four times.

The Midnights artist also made headlines during the awards show when she announced she'd be dropping her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, while accepting the award Best Pop Vocal Album.

During Monday's Super Bowl press conference, Kelce also spoke with reporters and revealed that he's gotten a sneak peek at her forthcoming new music.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," Kelce said, before adding that he has been sworn to secrecy. "I can't give you anything. I leave that up to her."

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he said of her big wins on Sunday. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and airs on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will also be streaming on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

RELATED CONTENT: