While the world will have to wait until April 19 to listen to Taylor Swift's new album, Travis Kelce is not part of that majority.

During a press conference ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Travis, 34, shared not only his reaction to Taylor, 34, leaving the GRAMMYs with two new awards, but also his thoughts on the album that she announced during the show.

"I have heard some of it yes, and it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," Travis said Monday before adding that he has been sworn to secrecy. "I can't give you anything. I leave that up to her."

On Sunday night, Taylor used her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album -- her 13th GRAMMY -- to announce her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Furthermore, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer went on to make history later in the evening, winning Album of the Year for the fourth time.

In response to Taylor's latest trophies, Travis said he is in awe of his girlfriend and that she continues to raise the bar for not only herself and other musicians, but for him as he goes into another Super Bowl. He is looking to win his third ring with the Kansa City Chiefs on Sunday as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he said. Her Album of the Year win marked the first time ever that an artist has scored the award four times. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

The statement comes hours after ET reported that the pair are happy, in love and feeling supported in their individual career pursuits.

A source told ET, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to."

"They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be," the source added.

Another source shared, "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

Their time together has become a major talking point among Swifties and the media, as Taylor has recently become a staple at Chiefs games both at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri and at away games around the country.

While it has yet to be confirmed if Taylor will attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, it would mark her 13th NFL game since she and Travis went public with their relationship in September. At the end of the AFC Championship game, Taylor even took to the field and celebrated the team's win with a kiss and by exchanging "I love yous" with the tight end.

Getty Images

While the world is expecting Taylor to attend -- and the Embassy of Japan even issued a statement confirming she can make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo after her Eras Tour show on Feb. 10 -- it will be a tight turnaround for the singer coming off of the GRAMMY awards and four shows in Japan.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and airs on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will also be streaming on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

