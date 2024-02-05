Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are feeling comfortable with each other and looking forward to the milestones they plan to celebrate together as their love continues to blossom.

As Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, one person close to the situation says Taylor, 34, is supporting her beau and that the feeling is reciprocated.

A source tells ET, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

Another source says, "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

The insider information comes as Taylor and Travis continue to ride a high with Taylor coming off her 13th and 14th GRAMMY wins and Travis' AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, landing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Additionally, at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, Taylor announced her new album, The Tortured Poet's Department, which will debut on April 19.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped during the broadcast. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift opted "to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years," which was the upcoming album drop.

For his part, Travis recently appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked a myriad of questions, including where his focus is at going into the big game, which takes place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"I had to kind of reel it back in. Everybody in this building knows my intentions," said Travis when asked about the attention surrounding his life off the field. "Football is is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in the city and this organization. So, this is my number one focus."

"On top of that, it's in my heart to be able to pour everything I got out there on the field," he continued. "There's some perceptions and people can perceive what they want, but I wanted to make sure that the guys -- the men and women in this building -- knew that I was 100 percent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we're going next week. And 100 percent I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field."

Travis was also asked about whether or not the intense attention focused on his relationship with Taylor is something they have talked about when they are alone.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he shared. "That's all that matters."

Travis is on a mission to earn his third Super Bowl ring in his 11th season with the Chiefs, who were victorious in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers and Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and airs on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will also be streaming on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

