Brittany Mahomes is once again giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her friendship with Taylor Swift, this time showing off pictures from Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, the proud member of the athlete WAG (wives and girlfriends) club shared three new pictures from the game, where her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, came out victorious. The win for the Chiefs means that they will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII.

In the pictures, the 28-year-old mom of two is seen with her arms around the "Bad Blood" singer, 34, while the two wear "Conference Champions" hats with the Chiefs logo. The third pic in the carousel features fellow WAG Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Blake Bell. The photo shows Taylor and Brittany sandwiching a pregnant Lyndsay and each placing a hand on her stomach -- recreating a picture posted by Brittany in mid-January at the Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins game.

In the new pic, Taylor once again raises a glass and slyly gives the camera a side-eye as the other two women smile at the photo-taker.

Brittany and Taylor have gotten close since the singer began attending Chiefs games back in the fall. Since going public with her relationship with Travis, 34, Taylor has been to 12 games -- many of which Brittany has been at as well, often photographed right by the singer's side.

In her original post back from the Jan. 14 game, Brittany even captioned the pictures of herself and the "Karma" crooner, "twinning & winning," as they wore matching jackets with their beaus' last names on them.

Additionally, outside of NFL football games, Brittany and Taylor have been spotted out and about, enjoying some solid girl time in New York and Los Angeles.

In early January, the pair were seen leaving a dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills, California. More recently, Brittany and Taylor painted the town red in New York with Taylor's longtime friend Cara Delevingne.

Back in November, the WAG also had the chance to hang out with another one of Taylor's BFFs, Selena Gomez, as they celebrated with Lyndsay and Paige Buechele, wife of former Chiefs player Shane Buechele.

