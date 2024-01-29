Keleigh Teller is sharing an inside look at the Kansas City Chiefs suite when the team beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and secured their place in Super Bowl LVIII.

Keleigh -- a longtime friend of Taylor's -- celebrated the big win with the songstress, alongside Cara Delevingne, as well as Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

"I said remember this moment T🥹🥹 Kylie and i bleed green but were out 🦅, so chiefs nation," Keleigh -- a long time Philadelphia Eagles fan -- wrote.

In the montage of different videos from the big night, Swift can be seen jumping around, hugging and smiling all her friends inside the suite, before she took to the field to give her boyfriend, Travis, a sweet kiss.

The singer, 34, flocked to the turf after the Chiefs' seven-point win over the Ravens to congratulate her boyfriend, who will head to the big game for the third time in his career. Kelce previously took the Chiefs all the way in 2020 and 2023, both games resulting in wins for the Missouri team

Taylor and Travis smooched among a packed crowd on the field and smiled in excitement following the win. Taylor was also spotted repping her man with a gold Chiefs necklace, a "TNT" Travis and Taylor bracelet and a Chiefs jersey ring with "87" on it -- Travis' number.

Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift cheer on the Chiefs in their game against the Ravens on Jan. 28. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sunday's kiss marked the first time the "Karma" singer made it down to the turf since she first started attending Travis's games early this season. Taylor has become somewhat of a staple at Chiefs games since making her debut in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

A source told ET on Monday, "Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They're very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They're both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment."

The Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, and Swift is expected to be in attendance, despite having a show in Tokyo the day before.

For more coverage of Swift and Kelce's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: