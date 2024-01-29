Super Bowl LVIII is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers for this season's final NFL match up.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reba McEntire will kick things off with a performance of the national anthem, followed by Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Gwen Stefani has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate, the highly anticipated pregame extravaganza leading up to the big game.

Usher will headline the coveted Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with a soul-stirring performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher recently told ET. "30 years ago, that journey started, and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

On Sunday, the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs scored a victory against the Baltimore Ravens to secure the team's fourth American Football Conference (AFC) championship. The Chiefs are currently the reigning Super Bowl champions, having previously won the Vince Lombardi Trophy under Coach Andy Reid just last year, in 2023, and in 2020. Prior to that, the franchise's first and only Super Bowl win came in 1970.

The Chiefs' latest Super Bowl bid comes amid a publicity blitz for the team, with celebrated tight end Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The pop star has become a mainstay at Kelce's games this season, always decked out in Chiefs red.

On Sunday, Swift and Kelce even shared a public kiss on the field to celebrate the team's win. And while the singer is set to resume her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, with a four-night run beginning Feb. 7 -- many are hoping she'll make the quick trip back to the states in time for her beau's big game.

The San Francisco 49ers won their eighth National Football Conference (NFC) title on Sunday after defeating the Detroit Lions. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are setting their sights on a sixth Super Bowl title. The team previously won in 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985 and 1982.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision, streaming live on Paramount+, NFL+ and Vix.

