The best Super Bowl TV deals right now include big discounts on big-screen displays from Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
Super Bowl 2024 is this Sunday, meaning now's the time to save on a brand new TV to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers. The Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy are offering massive discounts on big-screen TVs with 4K resolution and prices for every budget.
Not only is time running out on this sale, but if you want your TV delivered before the big game, you'll need to make your purchase today. Best Buy is offering the lowest prices on 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs to catch all the NFL championship action. Sleek screens from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL are up to $3,000 off in all sizes right now.
Outside of Black Friday, two of the other best times to buy a TV are Super Bowl season and when new models are released. With many TV brands unveiling their latest models at CES 2024, prices on last year's older-but-still-beautiful sets start to drop. Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TV, or want one of the best TVs for sports fans with low latency and high refresh rates, the TV deals at Best Buy have you covered.
Ahead, beat the clock and score the best Super Bowl TV deals available ahead of the big game.
Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Samsung TVs
Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Samsung 65” Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV
Save up to $500 on the Samsung QN85C and see just how brilliant every detail becomes on a screen that’s packed with over 30 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV
Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station.
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
Best Super Bowl TV Deals on LG TVs
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Save $800 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's sale.
LG 77" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
LG 75" Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.
Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Sony TVs
Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Advanced image processing from the 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS PRO gives details and color a boost for picture that feels natural and immersive.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The BRAVIA XR OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Enjoy breathtaking contrast on our best ever OLED with picture quality that feels deep, natural, and real.
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV
With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
Best Super Bowl TV Deals on TCL TVs
TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Save $3,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Bring your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together with Google TV. The affordable S4 in TCL's S-Class lineup has an elegant edge-to-edge glass design for a modern look that blends seamlessly into any home.
TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback.
For even more Super Bowl TV deals ahead of Sunday, check out our guides to the best sales at Samsung, Walmart and Amazon available now.
Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.
