Super Bowl 2024 is this Sunday, meaning now's the time to save on a brand new TV to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers. The Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy are offering massive discounts on big-screen TVs with 4K resolution and prices for every budget.

Not only is time running out on this sale, but if you want your TV delivered before the big game, you'll need to make your purchase today. Best Buy is offering the lowest prices on 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs to catch all the NFL championship action. Sleek screens from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL are up to $3,000 off in all sizes right now.

Shop Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

Outside of Black Friday, two of the other best times to buy a TV are Super Bowl season and when new models are released. With many TV brands unveiling their latest models at CES 2024, prices on last year's older-but-still-beautiful sets start to drop. Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TV, or want one of the best TVs for sports fans with low latency and high refresh rates, the TV deals at Best Buy have you covered.

Ahead, beat the clock and score the best Super Bowl TV deals available ahead of the big game.

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Samsung TVs

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on LG TVs

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on Sony TVs

Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV Best Buy Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action. $1,300 $1,100 Shop Now

Best Super Bowl TV Deals on TCL TVs

For even more Super Bowl TV deals ahead of Sunday, check out our guides to the best sales at Samsung, Walmart and Amazon available now.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

